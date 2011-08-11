Make the looters pay
Forget Guido's gadfly petition on capital punishment. I certainly won't be signing that one as the state has too much power as it is without letting it kill people. However there is one out there that I will sign once the ePetitions server come back online, and would urge other people to. This one simply wants parliament to debate looters losing their benefits. Show them that there are some consequences to their actions.
